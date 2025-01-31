[ad_1]



The U.S. Department of Treasury reported that almost 30% of 2024 small-business owners cited increased prices as having the biggest economic impact on their company. So, grabbing bargains and big discounts has become more important. Now, graphic designers, painters and contractors, interior designers, and decorators or anyone who needs to effortlessly match a color exactly for any reason will very much appreciate getting more than 40% off a Nix Mini 3 Color Sensor.

Steal colors from anywhere, then copy and paste the digital color values into your favorite software programs. It’s like having a Photoshop eyedropper tool in real life. More than 150,000 professionals use the Nix Mini 3.

The Nix Mini 3 allows you to access more than 200,000 brand-name paint colors in the most essential color codes, such as HEX, RGB and CMYK. With annual or monthly subscription options, you can use it to match premium color libraries such as Pantone, NCS and RAL, giving you the professional-grade versatility and precision of advanced color systems.

You can also conveniently have precise color matching with free access to the free Nix Toolkit mobile app, which is designed to seamlessly complement the Mini 3. It’s available to download from the Google Play Store for Android phones and Apple’s App Store. How simple will your workflow be when you have instant calibration-free scanning that delivers perfect results wherever you go?

The Nix Mini 3 has significant improvements over the Mini 2. It offers three times the resolution, improved battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, it has an IPX4 waterproof rating, meaning it’s splash and debris-resistant. So you don’t have to worry about taking it to job sites.

The Mini 3 is also extremely tiny at 1″x1.6″x1.6″ and weighs less than an ounce. A lanyard is even included, along with a diagnostics tile and USB-C charging cable, so you can keep it handy and hands-free.

Get a Nix Mini 3 Color Sensor while the price has dropped to $69.97, a 41% discount off the regular $119 retail price, with free shipping.

