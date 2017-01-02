100 Greatest Cartoons

Only when you sit and begin to make a list of all the cartoons that have hit the screens over the decades that you actually begin to realize how much of a prominent role they have played in our popular culture. As such, there are a great many masterpieces that have left a lasting impressing on us. This is the very reason why this Top 100 list was so excruciatingly difficult to finalize. There were some really amazing cartoons that did not make this list, only because of space constraints and nothing else. That being said, the cartoons that made the finals are those which have managed to influence our culture and minds in their own way. Check out to see whether your favorite cartoon finds a mention.
- Toy Story/Toy Story 2
- Dragon Ball Z
- South Park
- X-Men
- 101 Dalmations
- Dexter’s Laboratory
- The Road Runner Show
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Bugs Bunny
- The Pink Panther
- A Bug’s Life
- Noggin the Nog
- Dumbo
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Queer Duck
- Pepe le Pew
- Legend of the Overfiend
- Rick and Morty
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
- The Simpsons
- Charlie Brown
- Garfield and Friends
- Daffy Duck
- Peter Pan
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- The Fairly Odd Parents
- CatDog
- Monsters, Inc
- Beauty and the Beast
- King of the Hill
- Finding Nemo
- Lady and the Tramp
- Mighty Mouse
- Inspector Gadget
- Animal Farm
- Teen Titans
- Watership Down
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Monty Python
- Rugrats
- Yogi Bear
- Samurai Jack
- The Jetsons
- Mr Magoo
- Family Guy
- Pinky and the Brain
- Spirited Away
- The Little Mermaid
- Johnny Bravo
- Dungeons and Dragons
- The Jungle Book
- Donald Duck
- Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies
- Bambi
- Pinnochio
- Justice League
- Aladdin
- The Flintstones
- The Incredibles
- Spider-Man
- He-Man and the Masters
- Roobarb
- Felix the Cat
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- The Snowman
- Duck Tales
- Kim Possible
- Ed, Edd n Eddy
- The Lion King
- Battle of the Planets
- Willo the Wisp
- Princess Mononoke
- Futurama
- Droopy Dog
- Huckleberry Hound
- Thundercats
- Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
- Popeye
- The Smurfs
- Woody Woodpecker
- Foghorn Leghorn
- Pokemon
- Alice in Wonderland
- Scooby Doo, Where Are
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Courage The Cowardly Dog
- Tom and Jerry
- Transformers
- Wallace and Gromit
- Mickey Mouse
- Spongebob Squarepants
- The Iron Giant
- Barbar
- Winnie the Pooh
- Top Cat
- Shrek/Shrek 2
- Fantasia
- Chicken Run