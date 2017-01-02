post

100 Greatest Cartoons

Only when you sit and begin to make a list of all the cartoons that have hit the screens over the decades that you actually begin to realize how much of a prominent role they have played in our popular culture. As such, there are a great many masterpieces that have left a lasting impressing on us. This is the very reason why this Top 100 list was so excruciatingly difficult to finalize. There were some really amazing cartoons that did not make this list, only because of space constraints and nothing else. That being said, the cartoons that made the finals are those which have managed to influence our culture and minds in their own way. Check out to see whether your favorite cartoon finds a mention.

  1. Toy Story/Toy Story 2
  2. Dragon Ball Z
  3. South Park
  4. X-Men
  5. 101 Dalmations
  6. Dexter’s Laboratory
  7. The Road Runner Show
  8. The Powerpuff Girls
  9. Bugs Bunny
  10. The Pink Panther
  11. A Bug’s Life
  12. Noggin the Nog
  13. Dumbo
  14. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  15. Queer Duck
  16. Pepe le Pew
  17. Legend of the Overfiend
  18. Rick and Morty
  19. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
  20. The Simpsons
  21. Charlie Brown
  22. Garfield and Friends
  23. Daffy Duck
  24. Peter Pan
  25. Avatar: The Last Airbender
  26. The Fairly Odd Parents
  27. CatDog
  28. Monsters, Inc
  29. Beauty and the Beast
  30. King of the Hill
  31. Finding Nemo
  32. Lady and the Tramp
  33. Mighty Mouse
  34. Inspector Gadget
  35. Animal Farm
  36. Teen Titans
  37. Watership Down
  38. The Adventures of Tintin
  39. Monty Python
  40. Rugrats
  41. Yogi Bear
  42. Samurai Jack
  43. The Jetsons
  44. Mr Magoo
  45. Family Guy
  46. Pinky and the Brain
  1. Spirited Away
  2. The Little Mermaid
  3. Johnny Bravo
  4. Dungeons and Dragons
  5. The Jungle Book
  6. Donald Duck
  7. Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies
  8. Bambi
  9. Pinnochio
  10. Justice League
  11. Aladdin
  12. The Flintstones
  13. The Incredibles
  14. Spider-Man
  15. He-Man and the Masters
  16. Roobarb
  17. Felix the Cat
  18. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
  19. Codename: Kids Next Door
  20. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  21. The Snowman
  22. Duck Tales
  23. Kim Possible
  24. Ed, Edd n Eddy
  25. The Lion King
  26. Battle of the Planets
  27. Willo the Wisp
  28. Princess Mononoke
  29. Futurama
  30. Droopy Dog
  31. Huckleberry Hound
  32. Thundercats
  33. Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
  34. Popeye
  35. The Smurfs
  36. Woody Woodpecker
  37. Foghorn Leghorn
  38. Pokemon
  39. Alice in Wonderland
  40. Scooby Doo, Where Are
  41. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  42. Courage The Cowardly Dog
  43. Tom and Jerry
  44. Transformers
  45. Wallace and Gromit
  46. Mickey Mouse
  47. Spongebob Squarepants
  48. The Iron Giant
  49. Barbar
  50. Winnie the Pooh
  51. Top Cat
  52. Shrek/Shrek 2
  53. Fantasia
  54. Chicken Run